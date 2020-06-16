The Fulbright Arctic Initiative brings together professionals, practitioners, and researchers from the 8 Arctic Council member states for a series of three seminar meetings and a Fulbright exchange experience to address key research and policy questions related to creating a secure and sustainable Arctic. The third round of the Fulbright Arctic Initiative will focus on the following themes: Arctic Security and Cooperation, Arctic Infrastructure in a Changing Environment, and Community Dimensions of Health

Outstanding scholars and practitioners from the U.S. and the other 7 Arctic Council member states will be selected to participate in the program as Fulbright Arctic Initiative Scholars through an open, merit-based competition. At least four of the scholars will be selected from the United States and at least one scholar is anticipated from each of the other countries. Co-Lead Scholars will provide intellectual leadership and support throughout the Program, in addition to mentoring program participants, connecting program scholars to other international experts, and facilitating discussion and collaboration among the Scholars.