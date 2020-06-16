Outstanding scholars and practitioners from the U.S. and the other 7 Arctic Council member states will be selected to participate in the program as Fulbright Arctic Initiative Scholars through an open, merit-based competition. At least four of the scholars will be selected from the United States and at least one scholar is anticipated from each of the other countries. Co-Lead Scholars will provide intellectual leadership and support throughout the Program, in addition to mentoring program participants, connecting program scholars to other international experts, and facilitating discussion and collaboration among the Scholars.
Program activities will take place over 18 months beginning in Spring 2021.
More information at the website.
Contact: arctic@iie.org