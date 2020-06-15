Our partners the International Arctic Science Committee (IASC), has published a statement on Tackling Racism and Sysetmic Bias. IASC “is committed to ensuring that the opportunities provided through its internal and external processes, activities and events are delivered in ways that support participation regardless of nationality, ethnicity, religion, race, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, economic status, disability, physical appearance, age or career status ... IASC is committed to ensuring a safe, productive and welcoming environment for all.” (IASC Handbook)