TN in Arctic Health announces a PhD course, Nuuk 31.10-02.11.2020. The course is organized by the Greenland Center for Health Research, University of Greenland , and invites doctoral students to apply for attending the PhD course focused on Indigenous knowledge, ethics and innovative community-based research methods in the Arctic.

Besides lectures students will be challenged to develop their knowledge on case-examples and include their own research experiences. After the course, a participant is also welcome to attend GCHR’s research forum on November 3-4, 2020.

The organizers anticipate making lectures available online for PhD students and researchers, who are unable to travel. If sufficient applicants wish to participate online, we will consider organizing online forums for discussions as well.

The perspectives of communities are crucial for increasing the well-being of the population and individuals. Health research in Greenland has increasingly moved towards co-creation. The aim is to build on partnerships with communities and to base studies on communities’ strengths.

Send applications and questions to healthresearch@uni.gl. More information, schedule see in the pdf attached to this news.

Application deadline 1st of September 2020.