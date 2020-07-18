The programme offers:

∙ Insight into Russian history, culture, society and politics

∙ Exposure to Northern Russian culture

∙ Regional perspective: overview of Russian society (Northern dimension)

This is a Bachelor level semester programme consisting of three modules:

- Soviet and Contemporary Russian History (XXth century)

- Culture of the Russian North

- Contemporary Russian Politics

Study period: September – December 2020



Apply before August 15! Application form is available here.



Upon completion of the programme students will receive official transcripts of records (16 ECTS).



For more information on the programme please visit this web-page.

For all questions please contact: international.student@narfu.ru