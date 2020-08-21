The results for the 2020 UArctic Project Call for Networking Activities on Arctic Research and are now ready, and four projects will receive funding from the Danish Ministry of Higher Education and Science for their two-year projects starting this autumn. UArctic wishes success to the projects and looks forward to hearing more when their work has kicked off!

Plastics in the marine Arctic – from sources to solutions led by Aarhus University and linked to the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Plastic Pollution

Projects partners: GRID-Arendal (GRIDA), Greenland Institute of Natural Resources (GNIR), University Centre of the Westfjords (UW), Kola Science Centre, SALT, Norway

Plastics continue to pollute the marine environment around the world, and the North is no exception. In this project we develop an interdisciplinary university course on the issue in an Arctic context. Combining approaches from the natural and social sciences with practical knowledge from community leaders, this course will cover techniques for assessing coastal macro litter sources and quantities in tandem with methods for incorporating local stakeholders both as resources and to raise awareness. Taught at the graduate level, promising undergraduates and experienced local community members are also welcome. Independent preparatory work with online resources will be followed by a five-day field school in Nuuk, Greenland.

Summer schools and online course development on Arctic WASH led by Technical University of Denmark and linked to the Thematic Network on Arctic WASH

Project partners: University Centre in Svalbard, UiT, University of Alberta, Northern State Medical University, University of Alaska Anchorage, University of Dalhousie, Norwegian University of Life Sciences

There is a severe deficit in water and sanitation services in rural Arctic settlements. This deficit results in significant documented health impacts. The goal of the UArctic TN on Arctic WASH is to increase the awareness and understanding of these conditions and trach and research on technologies available to improve the situation. In this project, we will continue an international summer school series, and upgrade a freely available online course. The courses were developed and run in Norway during 2018-19 and shall now move to other Arctic locations: In 2021 the course is planned to take place in Greenland while in 2022 it will be conducted in North America or Russia to reach out to students and professionals in these regions. In addition, exchange of staff and PhD students among the partner institutions will take place to further develop research collaboration.

Building on community-perspectives on health research and well-being led by Ilisimatusarfik –University of Greenland and linked to the Thematic Network on Health and Wellbeing in the Arctic

Project partners: SAXO Institute, University of Copenhagen, UiT The Arctic University of Norway, Department of Epidemiology and Global Health, Umeå University,Centre for Public Health in Greenland, National Institute of Public Health, University of Southern Denmark

Health research in Greenland has increasingly moved towards Community-based Participatory Research (CBPR). In CBPR, partnerships are built with communities and studies are based on communities’ strengths (1). The perspectives of communities are crucial for increasing the wellbeing of the population as well as the individual. The Greenland Centre for Health Research (GCHR) at the Institute for Nursing and Health Sciences, Ilisimatusarfik – University of Greenland, has increased its capacity over the past decade. With this application to fund a network meeting by organizing a seminar and PhD course at the University of Greenland, we aim to further develop research and capacity of the center and university, by setting the agenda for future directions for health research in Greenland and the positioning of GCHR. By financially supporting this networking project, GCHRs and the University of Greenland’s capacity will be increased. Furthermore, it is important for the University to be able to provide locally relevant courses to PhD students, and give them the possibility to network with other fellow students across the circumpolar region. Topics that will be discussed in this networking project are among other indigenous knowledge, ethical and legal guidelines, the Lancet Commission on Arctic Health, lessons-learned from the Corona virus, and implementing research results.

Distance Teaching and Learning in the Arctic Communities (DistARCTIC) led by the University of the Faroe Islands/ and linked to the Thematic Network on Teacher Education for Social Justice and Diversity

Project partners: Leeds Beckett University, Luleå University of Technology, Memorial University of Newfoundland, Murmansk Arctic State University, Nord University, Norway, NArFU, Sámi University of Applied Sciences, UiT, University of Aberdeen, University of Alaska Fairbanks, University of Iceland, University of Oulu, University of Prince Edward Island

The project aims to open discussion on rural education, especially what kind of pedagogical practices could be used in online/distance teaching and learning to secure equal educational possibilities and high-quality education for all, regardless of their location. The overall goal of the project is to draft a book proposal on pedagogical practices in online/distance teaching and learning. The project activities include also writing a desktop study article, applying supportive funding for joint research and workshops in order to work with above mentioned activities. The target audience of the project are young people and children in the North, student teachers, researchers and scientific community, teacher educators and universities, local policymakers and local communities