The Interagency Arctic Research Policy Committee (IARPC) is beginning its yearly effort to gather information on relevant research activities that have occurred over the last fiscal year (FY) and invite the community to share the work they have been doing during FY2020 with the wider research community. Request for Information webpage

IARPC welcomes all to contribute information on recent work that is relevant to the Arctic Research Plan. Contributions will be organized by Performance Elements, which can be found on the website for IARPC Collaborations members; non-members can find them in the Plan beginning on pages 8-9. Submitters can identify where their work fits in by finding the relevant research goal (e.g., Sea Ice, Coastal Resilience, Permafrost, etc.) and then narrowing down to the specific activity (Performance Element) the work responds to.

Updates should be sent to Meredith LaValley, IARPC Project Analyst, at mlavalley@arcus.org and submissions should indicate the applicable Performance Element(s). IARPC Collaborations members can also add updates directly by posting a comment on the relevant Performance Element on the website. Those that are not yet a member but would like to be, can sign up for an account.

Short narrative text and bullets are acceptable. Submissions can include references and short descriptions of published papers, summaries of field campaigns, data analysis details, newly released or updated datasets, websites, and summaries of relevant ongoing unpublished research.

Input submission deadline: 4 September 2020

For more information, go to:

Request for Information webpage

For questions, contact:

Meredith LaValley

Email: mlavalley@arcus.org