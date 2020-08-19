How does climate action look like in politics and leadership? What are current national priorities in the Arctic? What can we learn from COVID-19 to improve online education? Five stories address these questions in the newest issue of our Shared Voices magazine.

In his letter, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco explains why action to combat climate change and preservation of the Arctic are primary commitments in his life.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto discusses the role of policies in tackling climate change, and how Finland works actively towards that aim both nationally and internationally.

Alexander V. Krutikov, Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and Arctic of the Russian Federation, introduces their new state policy in the Arctic that consists of ten basic principles defining Russia’s national interests, long-term goals and main areas of activity in the Arctic for the next fifteen years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe disruptions in education around the world. Diane Hirshberg, Professor of Education Policy, and Paul Wasko, ePortfolio Initiative Coordinator from the University of Alaska Anchorage highlight issues that we will need to address and learn from in order to strengthen online learning in the future.

"We know what the problem is, we have the technology to fix it, we can afford it, and there is still time. All we need is the political leadership." Eirik Sivertsen, Chair of the Standing Committee of the Parliamentarians of the Arctic Region, challenges the European Union and the member and observer countries of the Arctic Council to take a leading role in reaching the Paris Agreement climate goals.

In the 2020 issue of UArctic's annual Shared Voices magazine we feature examples of climate action from our network: broader organizational efforts, personal and individual actions, and concrete examples from the grassroots level.

Read all articles here