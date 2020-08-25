Northern Arctic Federal University (Arkhangelsk, North-West Russia) is pleased to announce an International Online IT-School to be held on 12-16 October 2020 within the framework of the 17th International Youth Festival of Information Technologies “IT-Arkhangelsk” .

The educational course is developed for Bachelor and Master students from Russian and international HEIs interested in broadening their knowledge and skills in developing IT projects based on modern end-to-end technologies.

The key topics to be addressed within the course are:

application of artificial intelligence and neural networks

blockchain and big data technologies in IT projects

contemporary issues of IoT

project management techniques

The rich and intensive programme of the School consists of lectures, workshops and presentation sessions. The participants will have a unique opportunity to become a part of the Living Laboratory aimed at generating innovative solutions related to regional challenges. Under the supervision of international team of CBC Kolarctic Disruptive IT for Barents Euro-Arctic Regions Project the students will elaborate and present their own project ideas.

For more details please check out the IT-School Information letter and Flyer.

Language of instruction: English

Workload: 2 ECTS. Participants will get certificates

Mode of study: Online (ZOOM platform, Moscow time)

Participation fee: not charged

Apply until September 13, 2020 via https://itfest.narfu.ru/it-school/registration/

In case of questions please contact itschool@narfu.ru