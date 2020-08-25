The educational course is developed for Bachelor and Master students from Russian and international HEIs interested in broadening their knowledge and skills in developing IT projects based on modern end-to-end technologies.
The key topics to be addressed within the course are:
- application of artificial intelligence and neural networks
- blockchain and big data technologies in IT projects
- contemporary issues of IoT
- project management techniques
The rich and intensive programme of the School consists of lectures, workshops and presentation sessions. The participants will have a unique opportunity to become a part of the Living Laboratory aimed at generating innovative solutions related to regional challenges. Under the supervision of international team of CBC Kolarctic Disruptive IT for Barents Euro-Arctic Regions Project the students will elaborate and present their own project ideas.
For more details please check out the IT-School Information letter and Flyer.
Language of instruction: English
Workload: 2 ECTS. Participants will get certificates
Mode of study: Online (ZOOM platform, Moscow time)
Participation fee: not charged
Apply until September 13, 2020 via https://itfest.narfu.ru/it-school/registration/
In case of questions please contact itschool@narfu.ru