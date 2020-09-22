Sara Ihamäki is originally from Tammela - a little town in Southern Finland. She moved four years ago to Rovaniemi to study at University of Lapland. North has always fascinated Sara and she has absolutely loved every single moment of living in Rovaniemi.

Sara graduated as Bachelor of Social Sciences majoring Political Sciences last year. Now Sara has started her three-month internship for her Masters’ degree studies at Faculty of Education in University of Lapland. She is working with UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education and UNITWIN/UNESCO Network on Teacher Education, and projects related to them. Sara’s tasks during the internship include e.g. contacting networks members about the memberships, helping researchers with literature reviews, organizing online events and updating websites. She is looking forward to learning more about international project work and widening her knowledge on Arctic education matters.



Contact information

Sara Ihamäki

sara.ihamaki@ulapland.fi

+358 406 598 038

Faculty of Education

University of Lapland