The main topic of the Northern Sustainable Development Forum, which will be held online from September 27-30, 2020 is “Transport infrastructure in the North and the Arctic”.

The Forum will address three aspects of transport infrastructure development:

Regional transport networks - life support systems of the northern regions. Development of regional systems as a prerequisite for the formation of national transport systems; National transport communications - the connectivity of the North, the Arctic with the regions of Russia, ensuring national interests in the Arctic and northern territories. Development of national transport infrastructure as a prerequisite for the formation of international (Northern Sea Route, road and railways); World logistics and development of transport systems - problems of international transit, the formation of transcontinental transport routes and intermodal transport and logistics hubs (Northern Sea Route, "One Belt - One Way", Transcontinental Railway, Cross Polar Airlines).

Within the framework of the Northern Sustainable Development Forum, a plenary session, thematic sections, round tables, events of working groups of the Northern Forum and international or other organizations, project presentations, lectures, foresight sessions, and master classes will be held.

Amid the remaining risks of the spread of COVID-19, the forum events will be held online.

The full program of the forum is available on the website. Registration nsdf.ru/apply. The events of the forum will be broadcasted on the Northern Forum YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6oVddUKkEEd8xcgEY3lXLA/featured?view_as=subscriber

The Northern Sustainable Development Forum is a permanent international expert platform for discussing problems and prospects for sustainable development of the North and the Arctic. The main idea of ​​the forum is to unite the creative forces of the Arctic and Asia in solving the problems of sustainable development of the regions of the North and the Arctic

The organizers of the Forum are the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the international organization of the northern regions "Northern Forum" and North-Eastern Federal University.