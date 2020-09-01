The EU-H2020 funded INTERACT (International Network for Terrestrial Research and Monitoring in the Arctic) opens a call for research groups to apply Trans-national Access and Remote Access to 52 (TA) and 33 (RA) research stations.

The sites are located across the Arctic and northern alpine and forest areas in Europe, Russia and North-America and they represent a variety of glacier, mountain, tundra, boreal forest, peatland and freshwater ecosystems, providing opportunities for researchers from natural sciences to human dimension. Trans-national Access includes free access (either physical or remote) for user groups/users to research facilities and field sites, including support for travel and logistic costs. Overall, INTERACT provides three different modalities of access: Transnational and Remote Access that are applied through annual calls, and Virtual Access which means free access to data from stations, available at all times through the INTERACT VA single-entry point.

The current call for Trans-national and Remote Access applications is open until 15th October 2020, and it is for access taking place between April 2021 and March 2022. Regarding COVID-19 and the ongoing call: we proceed with the call in a regular manner but reserve the possibility to postpone the granted accesses or negotiate a shift from physical access to remote access if the situation and safety regulations so require. You can find the TA/RA Call information, listing of stations available in the call, descriptions of stations and their facilities, and registration to the INTERACCESS on-line application system from the INTERACT website.

An on-line webinar will be held on Tue 15th September at 10:00-11:00 (CEST, +1UTC) to provide information about the ongoing TA/RA Call and for answering questions related to the application process and TA and RA in general. Join the Zoom webinar by clicking this link.

For any additional information, please contact the Trans-national Access project planner Heli Niittynen, heli.niittynen(at)oulu.fi.

Apply INTERACT Trans-national Access to conduct research at the coolest places of the North!