This full-time position will be located in Hanover, New Hampshire. Application review begins 31 October 2020.

The Environmental Studies Program at Dartmouth College invites applications for a tenure-track assistant professorship in the field of ecosystem science and global change.

A PhD in ecosystem science, environmental science, global change biology, or a related field is required. Applicants must have a PhD by the appointment start date. The successful candidate should have a strong foundation in ecosystem science and its applications, and take an interdisciplinary approach that links with the environmental social sciences. Complementary modeling or other quantitative techniques (e.g. remote sensing, data analytical approaches) are welcomed. Relevant research areas include, but are not limited to, biogeochemistry, forest and polar ecosystems, climate change and carbon cycling, biodiversity and ecosystem services, and agroecology. Teaching opportunities include courses in environmental science and global change from introductory to advanced levels.

Applications must be submitted online and include a letter of interest; a curriculum vitae; a statement of research and teaching interests; a statement of prior and envisioned contributions to diversity in academic research, teaching, and/or service; at least two writing samples; and request letters of recommendation from at least three references.

Application review begins: 31 October 2020

For the complete position description and to apply, click here.

For questions, contact:

ENVS Search

envssearch@dartmouth.edu