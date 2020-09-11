The College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (CFOS) at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) invites applications for a postdoctoral fellow in nearshore marine ecology. The successful candidate will be part of a National Science Foundation Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) grant examining environmental and biological variables associated with glacial watersheds. The candidate will have access to an array of coastal physical, chemical, biological, and environmental data from which to develop projects, proposals, and manuscripts.

The successful applicant will be expected to integrate datasets across the two study sites of Lynn Canal and Kachemak Bay that represent end-members of the Gulf of Alaska and develop original research related to the themes of the Coastal Margins objectives using existing EPSCoR coastal data as well as potential additional data the candidate may want to collect to advance project goals and beyond. In addition, the successful candidate will develop proposals for external funding and publish collaborative studies with other team members. The postdoctoral researcher will also help coordinate a field team to conduct ecological sampling at estuary sites along the Juneau road system.

A PhD degree in marine biology, fisheries, or a related discipline at the time of hiring is required. A strong background in nearshore marine ecology, with evidence of publication and grantsmanship and expertise collecting and analyzing biological and environmental data and database building is necessary. Field experience collecting samples in intertidal/coastal systems and operating small boats, experience in field project coordination and management as well as crew supervision, and strong interpersonal and communication (oral and written) skills are preferred.

Applications must include:

Current curriculum vitae or resume that shows the applicant’s educational background, research and work experiences, publications, and other scholarly activities;

Cover letter; and

Contact information for three professional references.

To ensure consideration, applications should be submitted no later than 4 October 2020 by 11:55 p.m. Alaska Daylight Time. Applications received after this time may not be considered. This position will remain open until filled.

Application review begins: 5 October 2020

For more information and to apply, see the complete position description.

For questions, contact:

Brenda Konar

bhkonar@alaska.edu

907-388-6745