Roundtable "The Role of Universities in the North and the Arctic in the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals" of the 2nd Northern Sustainable Development Forum will be held on September 30, 2020, at 5 PM, Yakutsk time UTC+9. Amid the remaining risks of COVID-19, the Roundtable will be held online.

Universities around the world are striving to contribute to the achievement of the sustainable development goals, which were adopted at the UN in September 2015. In recent years, the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings have emerged, which assesses the impact of higher education on the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. As part of the round table, the leading universities in the Arctic and the North will share their experience in achieving the SDGs.

Participants: Universities - members of the University of the Arctic.

Working language: English

Registration link: https://nsdf.ru/en/apply/

Organizers: University of the Arctic, NEFU

Website Northern Sustainable Development Forum: https://nsdf.ru/en/

Northern Sustainable Development Forum is a permanent international expert platform for discussing the problems and prospects for sustainable development of the North and the Arctic. The main idea of ​​the forum is to unite the creative forces of the Arctic and Asia in solving the problems of sustainable development of the regions of the North and the Arctic.