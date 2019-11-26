It is intended for young scientists and industrial staff interested in micropalaeontology, palaeoceanography, palaeoclimatology, biology and environmental applications. We will focus on methods and concepts of ostracodology including systematics, biostratigraphic applications, ecology and life history spanning their fossil record from the Paleozoic to the Holocene and covering the recent fauna as well. Case studies from marine and continental systems as well as practical training for identification, preparation, documentation and analysis will be an important part of the course.
Who should attend?
The course is primarily intended for young researchers at the PhD or MSc. stages of their careers and industrial staff who intends to work with ostracods or just started to do so. People holding a postdoctoral position are also welcome. The number of participants will be limited to thirteen.
Fees (includes course material and lectures) & Registration
- 1,500 € for participants from companies
- 300 € for Universities/Government
- 150 € for students
Please, note that the financial benefit of the course will fund future activities of SF*IRGO (learn more about us).
Registration for ESO 2020 (16.-20.03.2020) is NOW OPEN.
Lecturers
- Dr. Mauro Alivernini, Geosciences, University of Jena
- Prof. Dr. Peter Frenzel, Geosciences, University of Jena
- Olga Gildeeva, Geosciences, University of Jena
- Dr. Björn Holstein, DEA AG, Wietze
- PD Dr. Renate Matzke-Karasz, Earth- and Environmental Sciences, LMU München
- Prof. Dr. Steffen Mischke, Earth Sciences, University of Iceland
- Dr. Anna Pint, Geography, University of Cologne
- Anna Rausch, Department of Geology, University of Bucharest
- PD Dr. Finn Viehberg, Geology and Mineralogy, University of Cologne
- Dr. Anton Waltschew, Nuremberg
and others.