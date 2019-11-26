The course is designed to provide an overview of the taxonomy, (palaeo)ecology, biodiversity, geological history and applied biostratigraphy of ostracods.

It is intended for young scientists and industrial staff interested in micropalaeontology, palaeoceanography, palaeoclimatology, biology and environmental applications. We will focus on methods and concepts of ostracodology including systematics, biostratigraphic applications, ecology and life history spanning their fossil record from the Paleozoic to the Holocene and covering the recent fauna as well. Case studies from marine and continental systems as well as practical training for identification, preparation, documentation and analysis will be an important part of the course.

Who should attend?

The course is primarily intended for young researchers at the PhD or MSc. stages of their careers and industrial staff who intends to work with ostracods or just started to do so. People holding a postdoctoral position are also welcome. The number of participants will be limited to thirteen.

Program

Fees (includes course material and lectures) & Registration



1,500 € for participants from companies

300 € for Universities/Government

150 € for students

Please, note that the financial benefit of the course will fund future activities of SF*IRGO (learn more about us).

Registration for ESO 2020 (16.-20.03.2020) is NOW OPEN.

Lecturers

Dr. Mauro Alivernini, Geosciences, University of Jena

Prof. Dr. Peter Frenzel, Geosciences, University of Jena

Olga Gildeeva, Geosciences, University of Jena

Dr. Björn Holstein, DEA AG, Wietze

PD Dr. Renate Matzke-Karasz, Earth- and Environmental Sciences, LMU München

Prof. Dr. Steffen Mischke, Earth Sciences, University of Iceland

Dr. Anna Pint, Geography, University of Cologne

Anna Rausch, Department of Geology, University of Bucharest

PD Dr. Finn Viehberg, Geology and Mineralogy, University of Cologne

Dr. Anton Waltschew, Nuremberg

and others.