Assists with the direction and implementation of research projects and other programmatic activities at the center with a focus on urban sustainability in the Arctic, economic development, natural resources and population dynamics in northern regions; pursues individual research in social indicators and sustainability sciences and/or disciplinary scholarship; conducts applied and methodological research (quantitative, qualitative or mixed-methods) in a highly collaborative setting; collaborates with researchers from other institutions and participates in NSF grant activities; receives training and assists with report and proposal writing; attends ARCTICenter meetings and participates in other departmental activities as appropriate; and trains and supervises graduate and undergraduate-level students.



The position is expected to continue for 24 months pending availability of funds.



Doctoral or equivalent degree in geography, political science, planning, economics, sociology, demography, anthropology, public policy or related field; demonstrated knowledge of Arctic regions or other remote and peripheral areas; experience with quantitative and/or qualitative methods required. Student experience will be considered. Ability to understand Russian and experience with community-based work is preferred.



ARCTICenter is a hub for Arctic social and sustainability sciences research funded by various U.S. and international organizations and the new home for the International Arctic Social Sciences Association Secretariat.



NOTE: funding for this position is obligated by NSF OISE #1545913.



More information/apply: https://jobs.uni.edu/pands/view/51945



