The 3rd Arctic Science Ministerial (ASM3) will take stock of the progress made by the international community up to 2020. ASM3 will be held in Tokyo, Japan, on the 21st and 22nd of November 2020 and will be co-hosted by Iceland.

The ASM3 organizers would like to hear directly from the research community about what matters most in international Arctic science collaboration. Your opinion matters - so please give your feedback on this form!



In addition, in order to engage with Arctic scientists and knowledge holders on multiple levels, the ASM3 organizers plan to engage researchers at the several science meetings throughout 2020. These meetings will give the research community an opportunity to shape and develop the science-to-policy process resulting in the Arctic Science Ministerial Joint Statement to be signed in Tokyo. These meetings include ISAR6, ASSW2020, and ICASSX.



More background and updated information available on the ASM3 website: http://asm3.org/