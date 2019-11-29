The Climate Impacts Research Centre (CIRC) at Umeå University is offering student and science communication internships from March/April through October/November 2020 based at the Abisko Scientific Research Station. Interns must commit to at least two months (60 days) and secure funding from the Erasmus+ student trainee program.

The research at Abisko focuses on terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems and their interface at the edge of the Arctic. Researchers work in the field and lab with research ranging from biogeochemistry and microbial ecology to plant and animal ecology.

Interns must commit to at least two months (60 days) to secure funding from the Erasmus Plus student trainee program. All interns must qualify and apply for the Erasmus Plus program to cover the costs of transportation to and from Abisko, housing at the Research Station and living expenses.

Read more about the internships, requirements and application instructions on the CIRC webpages.