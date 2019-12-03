The aim of the International PhD School “Russia in the Arctic Dialogue: Local and Global Context” is to provide young scholars from Arctic and non-Arctic countries with the knowledge about the Russian Arctic strategy and large-scale industrial and environmental projects as well as facilitate international collaboration in studying and discussing contemporary issues of the Arctic Region in global context.

The School participants will discuss a vast scope of current issues of the Arctic: northern governance and economies, environmental challenges, Arctic law, life of the local communities, human adaptation and international cooperation in the Arctic. The PhD students will have an opportunity to present their scientific projects/PhD theses, visit regional industrial and cultural sites, participate in the ICASS events for young researchers and receive high-quality feedback from international experts. This year being organized as a side event of the X International Congress of Arctic Social Sciences (ICASS Х) the School will welcome world recognized scholars and high officials for keynote lectures and discussions during the School sessions.

Venue and dates: 13-20 June, 2020

Northern Arctic Federal University https://narfu.ru/en/ Arkhangelsk, Russia

Eligible participants: PhD students from Arctic and non-Arctic countries

Structure of the programme* includes lectures, presentations, interactive sessions, debates, peer-reviews, participation in ICASS X events, site visits.

The course consists of the following thematic modules:

Russian Federation Arctic Strategy;

Northern territories governance and socio-economic development;

Logistics in the Arctic and development of Northern Sea Route;

Environmental challenges in the Arctic;

Indigenous peoples in the changing region environment;

Arctic as an Art Object;

Geopolitics and international relations in the Arctic;

Arctic Expeditions: NArFU project “Arctic Floating University”.

*The School Programme will be finalized upon receipt of the candidates’ applications to better match the participants’ research interests.

Workload: 3 ECTS. Participants are issued certificates and transcripts of records.

Language of instruction: English

Application deadline

The first application deadline for PhD students is 15 January, 2020. Please, note that the number of participants is limited.

The candidates are kindly asked to fill in the application form on the School web-page and provide their CVs and thesis abstracts on e-mail arcticschool@narfu.ru

For more information please visit the School webpage and don't hesitate to contact the organizers via e-mail arcticschool@narfu.ru