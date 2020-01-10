UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Sustainable Resources and Social Responsibility invites abstract submissions for the session entitled "Arctic and sub-Arctic natural resources and responsibilities for sustainable use: learning from the past and present to establish responsible practices for the future" at the ICASS X, Arkhangelsk, Russia, 15-19 June 2020.

Organiser: University of the Arctic (UArctic) Thematic Network on Arctic Sustainable Resources and Social Responsibility, represented by Dr. George Varlamov, Specialist of International Co-operation Department, Associate professor, Institute of international programmes, Saint-Petersburg University of Management Technologies and Economics (varlamovgeoge@mail.ru) and Prof. Karin Buhmann, TN Lead, Copenhagen Business School (kbu.msc@cbs.dk – correspondent organizer).

Submission to this session is open to all (there is no requirement to be a member of the network). The thematic network expects to be able to offer limited mobility support to some participants whose abstracts are accepted for the session.



Session description:

This session aims to address sustainable usage of Arctic and sub-Arctic natural resources from a diversity of angles and time perspectives. Paper proposals are expected to address the session’s core question of how we can develop sustainable practices for the future by learning from the past and the present.



While presentations are expected to deploy social science methods and theories, we also invite interdisciplinary presentations that engage with the natural, technical or humanistic sciences in recognition of the importance of interdisciplinary knowledge for sustainable natural resource usage.



Issues addressed may include use and non-use of resources; traditional knowledge on natural resources; exploration; exploitation; positive and negative impacts; economic implications; labour implications; impact assessment; understandings of sustainability in regard to natural resource usage; formal and informal responsibilities for sustainable resource usage; relationship to the Sustainable Development Goals; public participation, engagement and contestation strategies; law, politics, management or interdisciplinary governance perspectives.



Indicative session themes:

1: Sustainability; 2: Economy, labour and development in the Arctic

Abstracts to be submitted through https://icass.uni.edu/abstract-submission

Deadline 20 January 2020

