The UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Law , in cooperation with the Northern Institute for Environment and Minority Law (NIEM) at the Arctic Centre, has initiated a new project entitled "Interdisciplinary curricula on indigenous and tribal peoples' studies." The project received funding of 35,500 euros from the Finnish National Agency for Education (EDUFI).

The project brings together scholars from Finnish and Indian higher education institutions to develop a coherent and uniform interdisciplinary course module with explicit content concerning indigenous and tribal peoples' studies. The project will establish a learning satellite in an online environment for students and scholars from both Finland and India and offer education mobility opportunities for a selected number of students and scholars from Finland to Indian partner institutions to carry out comparative studies on indigenous and tribal peoples. The project's ultimate aim is to strengthen cooperation in research and education between partner institutions from Finland and India.

The project runs for two years, starting from October 2020 and ending on 31 December 2022. The project partners are the University of Lapland and the University of Oulu from Finland and three Universities from India including, the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, University of North Bengal, and Sikkim University.

Research professor Kamrul Hossain, the UArctic Thematic Network on Law leader, will lead the project hosted at the Northern Institute for Environment and Minority Law (NIEM) of the Arctic Centre of the University of Lapland.