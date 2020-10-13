The project entitled “Understanding ageing, gender and ethnicity: Experiences from European Arctic (AGE-Arctic)" has started at the Unit of Gender Studies, At the University of Lapland . This project activities will be part of UArctic Thematic Network on Ageing and Gender in the Arctic .

The Nordic Council of Ministers’ has granted 350000 DKK for first year from the Arctic Cooperation Programme, 2020 to Gender Studies Unit at Faculty of Education. This is a research network project which is planned for 3 years (October, 2020 – August, 2023) with the participation from the University of Oulu, University of Helsinki, University of Jyväskylä, Finland; University of Umeå, University of Gothenburg in Sweden; UiT The Arctic University of Norway, Norway; NArFU (Arhangelsk), Murmansk in Russia; University of Akureyri, Iceland; University of Aarhus, Denmark; and University of Dalhousie, Canada.

The project entitled “Understanding ageing, gender and ethnicity: Experiences from European Arctic (AGE-Arctic),” is led by Professor Päivi Naskali, co-lead Dr. Shahnaj Begum. Other involved researchers from the University of Lapland (Faculty of Social Science) are Associate Professor Minna Zechner and researcher Marjo Outila.

The purpose of the AGE-Arctic project is to explore ageing, gender and ethnicity through the lens of equality and social justice. The concrete tasks for the project are: How equality and social justice regarding elderly well-being can be understood from the perspective of the Nordic periphery? What are the risks that challenge equality and social justice especially in terms of age, gender and ethnicity? How are the local people involved in negotiating their living conditions? How do the political and scholarly discussions in the North conceptualize equality & social justice? The produced scientific and practical knowledge from the planned workshops and field studies will be of use for developing strategies, promoting agendas for regulations and raising awareness among wider audiences as well.

For more information:

Lead: Professor Päivi Naskali

Unit of Gender Studies Faculty of Education

Co-lead: Dr. Shahnaj Begum

Unit of Gender Studies

Faculty of Education

