The Goals of the scientific work for 6G communication include helping to fulfill United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and stopping the increasing digital divide.

Remote, scarcely populated and low income areas have been selected as focus area for which solutions are identified by international scientific community.

Find interesting webinars and material like 12 white papers published in June 2020 at 6Gchannel website. The remote area webinar might be of particular interest (video available here).

See 6Gchannel.com for more information.

The scientific work for 6G communication is part of the activities of the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Telecommunications and Networking.





