Honorable guests are invited to the ceremony:
- Nikolay Viktorovich Korchunov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry,
- Vladimir Nikolaevich Vasiliev, Acting Executive Director of the Northern Forum,
- Alexander Viktorovich Mazharov, Deputy Governor of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area,
- Lars Kullerud, President of the University of the Arctic,
- Chung Keeyoung, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General for Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Scientific Cooperation, Republic of Korea
Attention! Join us online via Youtube!
English language:
Model Northern Forum Day 1
Model Northern Forum Day 2
Русский язык:
день 1
день 2
We wish the participants to enjoy fruitful sessions during the event!
See you today!