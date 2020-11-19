Today, 19th November, at 12 P.M. - Moscow time the opening ceremony of the Model Northern Forum will be held!

Honorable guests are invited to the ceremony:

- Nikolay Viktorovich Korchunov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry,

- Vladimir Nikolaevich Vasiliev, Acting Executive Director of the Northern Forum,

- Alexander Viktorovich Mazharov, Deputy Governor of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area,

- Lars Kullerud, President of the University of the Arctic,

- Chung Keeyoung, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General for Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Scientific Cooperation, Republic of Korea

Attention! Join us online via Youtube!

English language:

Model Northern Forum Day 1

https://youtu.be/HnudE7PAc3w

Model Northern Forum Day 2

https://youtu.be/iCltSybAw-c

Русский язык:

день 1

https://youtu.be/4DunnZt7aQI

день 2

https://youtu.be/K4QT8ERqxRg

We wish the participants to enjoy fruitful sessions during the event!

See you today!