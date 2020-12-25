In November 2020, members of the TN "Working in the Arctic" - researchers from the Department of Psychology at NArFU made an expedition trip to a logging camp in Arkhangelsk region to conduct a scientific survey of employees working on rotational basis in the Far North.

During the scientific expedition, the researchers have conducted daily dynamic monitoring of the functional state of employees before and after their shifts during the entire period. Work capacity, stress level, functional state and capabilities of workers were assessed using objective (collecting saliva to determine the level of stress hormone - cortisol, instrumental psychophysiological diagnostics "Complex visual-motor response" and "Variation cardiointervalometry", the "AngioScan" device), subjective (self-assessment) and projective (Luscher's color test) methods. The aim was to determine the most unfavorable days at various stages of the shift, the peculiarities of changes in the state of employees when switching from night to day shift and vice versa, as well as to identify personal resources of loggers that allow them to effectively cope with the assigned production tasks, while maintaining their physical and mental health.

At the moment, the research team is engaged in processing of the collected empirical material, creating a database and preparing individual psychological recommendations for optimizing the functional state, maintaining professional health and well-being for the loggers.

This expedition was carried out within the framework of the RFBR project "Comparative analysis of psychological risks in the professional activities of shift workers in the South and Far North of the Russian Federation."