The UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Law is pleased to announce the release of the eighth edition of the Current Developments in Arctic Law (CDAL).

The CDAL is the annual publication of the Thematic Network on Arctic Law. This volume consists of 10 timely contributions on topical Arctic issues. It covered both academic and non-academic contributions, including policy papers, short notes on Arctic-related research and developments, conference summaries, etc.

The CDAL is published by the University of Lapland, in cooperation with its Northern Institute for Environmental and Minority Law at the Arctic Centre. The editors of the volume are Kamrul Hossain and Marcin Dymet.

Read the online publication here.