MicroFEWs is a research project funded by the National Science Foundation to explore how existing and potential renewable energy projects affect food, energy, and water (FEW) security in rural Alaska. The project combines community visits and surveys with engineering studies to probe these linkages and feedbacks, and it also explores optimization of modular FEW infrastructure to enhance community security.
Dr. Whitney and Dr. Schmidt will describe the project and share some of the early learnings from this work.
The webinar is related to the activities of the UArctic Thematic Network on Renewable Energy.