The webinar entitled "Examining the Food-Energy-Water Nexus through the Lens of Renewable Energy in Remote Alaska Communities" is about the MicroFEWs Project and will be presented by Dr. Erin Whitney and Dr. Jen Schmidt on December 14, 2020, from 12:00 - 1:00pm CST.

MicroFEWs is a research project funded by the National Science Foundation to explore how existing and potential renewable energy projects affect food, energy, and water (FEW) security in rural Alaska. The project combines community visits and surveys with engineering studies to probe these linkages and feedbacks, and it also explores optimization of modular FEW infrastructure to enhance community security.

Dr. Whitney and Dr. Schmidt will describe the project and share some of the early learnings from this work.

Please find the webinar poster here.

A recording will be made available on the CASES website.