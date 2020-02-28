The Assembly also welcomed eight new Thematic Networks to UArctic:

1. Thematic Network on Ageing and Gender in the Arctic, hosted by the University of Lapland, Finland

2. Thematic Network on Arctic Transport and Logistics, hosted by Nord University, Norway

3. Thematic Network on BEBO – for the future of Reindeer husbandry, hosted by the Sámi Education Institute, Finland

4. Thematic Network on Climate Justice in the Arctic, hosted by Glasgow Caledonian University, Scotland, UK

5. Thematic Network on Gender in Arctic knowledge production, hosted by the University of Oulu, Finland

6. Thematic Network on Herbivory, hosted by the Agriculture University of Iceland

7. Thematic Network on Human Adaptation in the Changing Arctic, hosted by North-Eastern Federal University, Russia

8. Thematic Network on POPs and Chemicals of Emerging Concern in the Asian Arctic, hosted by the Harbin Institute of Technology, China