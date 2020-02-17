The international summer school “ Arctic Law ” aimed at students and young practitioners seeking a deeper understanding of the Arctic issues and their international and national regulation is to be held on July 12-18, 2020 at the Northern (Arctic) Federal University , Arkhangelsk, Russia.

Participants of the Summer School will be able to undergo a week-long intensive training on Arctic Law and deepen their knowledge and understanding of current trends in international and national law.

Modules:

International Public Law

Law of the Sea

Comparative Law of the Arctic states

Environmental Law

Energy Law

Northern Indigenous Peoples Rights

Arctic Strategies and Politics of Northern Countries

Topics to be discussed:

Arctic as an object of international legal regulation

International litigation before the ICJ

Arctic seas: international and national legal perspectives

Regulation of the Northern Sea Route navigation

Hot issues of the environmental regulation in the Arctic

Regulation of the natural resources extraction in the Arctic

Ethnic politics in the Arctic and sustainable development

Who can participate:

Candidates who have completed at least 3 consecutive years of university studies (Bachelor students);

Candidates holding a university degree in Law, received not more than 5 years prior to the start date of the Summer School (incl. Master and PhD students, early career specialists).

Workload: NArFU awards all participants who have regularly attended the lectures a Certificate of Attendance and 3 ECTS workload certificate.

Registration fee: 45 500 rubles (equal to circa € 650, on the transferring day please pay attention to the current exchange rate). Accommodation in the student dormitory and meals within the school programme are included.

The working language of the School is English.

The Summer school “Arctic Law” will bring together leading experts in International Law, Law of the Sea, Environmental and Energy Law, Northern Indigenous Peoples Rights, and other fields. Learn more about confirmed experts and venue at the School web-pages.

Register online before May 15, 2020.

Contact e-mail: arcticlaw@narfu.ru

Northern (Arctic) Federal University has been a member of UArctic since year 2004 and hosts the UArctic VP Interregional office and UArctic Research Office.