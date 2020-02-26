On the 10th of February 2020, the Northern Institute for Environmental and Minority Law (NIEM) at the Arctic Centre of the University of Lapland , in cooperation with the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Law , hosted a half-day seminar titled: Infrastructure Development and Sustainable Use of the Arctic Ocean. The seminar was part of the Finnish – Japanese Arctic Studies programme funded by the EDUFI.

Finnish-Japanese Arctic Studies Program is an educational project led by Research Professor and lead of UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Law Kamrul Hossain from the Arctic Centre, University of Lapland. The project aims at promoting cooperation between Finland and Japan in regard to education and teaching on the Arctic issues from the multidisciplinary angles. The workshop welcomed four presentations by experts from Finland and Japan. The workshop was an open event participated by students and researchers from the University of Lapland.

The first presentation by Professor Natsiuhiko Otsuka (Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center) addressed the issues of “Different aspects of Arctic shipping, feasibility studies concerning the Northern Sea Route and port development”. Professor Otsuka focused mainly on accessibility of the Northern Sea Route and following that development of shipping along the Arctic Ocean coastline.

The next speaker, Associate Profesor Stefan Kirchner (Arctic Centre, University of Lapland) presented the topic of “Space Infrastructure and Marine Research in the Arctic”. Professor Kirchner referred to risks for ship operations in polar waters but also to space operations as regulated by international law.

The third presentation by Assistant Professor Juha Saunavaara (Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center) covered the issue of Arctic Submarine FiberOptic Cable Projects, with special attention to Social and Environmental Impacts of those. Professor Saunavaara introduced to the audience the matter of connectivity in and through the Arctic and highlighted the different ways to provide connectivity in the Arctic. In this regards, Professor Saunavaara presented different ongoing fiber-optic cable projects conducted currently in the Arctic region.

The last speaker, Senior Researcher Dele Raheem (Arctic Centre, University of Lapland) brought up the issue of Climate change and the Arctic food industry. Dele Raheem touched upon concerns related to the effect that climate change has into food systems and food industry in the Arctic.