The Organizing Committee regrets to announce that the Arctic Days in St. Petersburg–2020: International Scientific Cooperation in the Arctic in the Era on Climate Change planned for May 13­–14, 2020, have been postponed due to the rapidly changing situation around COVID-19 pandemic.

The health and safety of speakers, guests, and staff is top priority. The Russian State Hydrometeorological University closely monitors the developments with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and will continue to follow guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, World Health Organization, and international scientific associations, etc.

Organizers apologize for the inconvenience and hope that postponing Arctic Days will provide all participants with an opportunity to enjoy the meeting in a safe and productive environment.

The Organizing Committee would like to express thanks to all who registered and sent abstracts, and hopes that you will be able to participate once the Arctic Days in St. Petersburg are rescheduled, and will update you as to the status of event as the situation develops.

Contact email: arctic.days.st.petersburg@gmail.com



