UArctic Thematic Network on Ageing and Gender in the Arctic invites for abstracts on “A new edited book on Social Aspects of Aging in Indigenous Communities”.

An edited book is planned that will be of interest to those who are engaged in research on aspects of aging in Indigenous communities around the world. There is a need for learning and understanding across cultures and regions about how aging is conceptualized and experienced. Please see the attached information to learn more and to consider submitting an abstract.

Date for submission of abstracts: May 10, 2020