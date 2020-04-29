Three years after the pioneer e-publication on Russian Laws on Indigenous Issues UArctic experts issued “Russian Laws on Indigenous Issues (Vol. II): Wildlife Laws, Concept of Sustainable Development and supplementary legal forms for indigenous communities” (translated into English with commentary).

The publication is a joint effort of experts representing Northern (Arctic) Federal University and the Russian Association of Indigenous Peoples of the North (RAIPON). Volume II was prepared in collaboration with the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Law and published by the Arctic Center of the University of Lapland (Rovaniemi, Finland).

The anthology comprises 21 legal acts, including two federal laws and the Concept of Sustainable Development of Indigenous Peoples, as well as various forms of legal documents that are used for legal support of indigenous communities' activities (memorandum and articles of association, etc.).

The publication can be used in educational process. It can be downloaded at the website of the University of Lapland and can be freely used under the CC BY license (for non-commercial use):

Zadorin M., Klisheva O., Gorbunova A., Bashkina I. Russian Laws on Indigenous Issues (Vol. II): Wildlife Laws, Concept of Sustainable Development and supplementary legal forms for indigenous communities. The University of Lapland in cooperation with the University of the Arсtic Thematic Network on Arctic Law. Rovaniemi. 2020. 147 p. URL: https://lauda.ulapland.fi/handle/10024/64177

https://lauda.ulapland.fi/bitstream/handle/10024/64177/Russian%20Laws%20on%20Indigenous.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y