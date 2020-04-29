Due to the worsening situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic in Japan and worldwide and after careful consultation with the Advisory Committee, the Convenor of the 14 th Polar Law Symposium has decided to postpone the Kobe Polar Law Symposium to fall of 2021. Most likely it will be held around November 2021.

However, the 2020 13th Polar Law Symposium will be held entirely online. Those who have submitted abstracts will have the opportunity to present their papers, and will have the opportunity to contribute to the Yearbook of Polar Law, Volume 13. The convenor also informed that instead of travel assistance, a few fellowships (maximum 200,000 JPY/person) will be available for selected early-career/indigenous scholars. The call for abstracts and requests for fellowships have been extended until 5 June, but this will be the last extension. Please see the message from the Convenor for details at: https://2020polarlawsymposium.org.