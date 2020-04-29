However, the 2020 13th Polar Law Symposium will be held entirely online. Those who have submitted abstracts will have the opportunity to present their papers, and will have the opportunity to contribute to the Yearbook of Polar Law, Volume 13. The convenor also informed that instead of travel assistance, a few fellowships (maximum 200,000 JPY/person) will be available for selected early-career/indigenous scholars. The call for abstracts and requests for fellowships have been extended until 5 June, but this will be the last extension. Please see the message from the Convenor for details at: https://2020polarlawsymposium.org.