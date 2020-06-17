The UArctic TN on Arctic Law is pleased to announce the first call for papers for the 8 th Volume of the Current Developments in Arctic Law (2020). The volume will be out in December 2020.

The expected contributions are as follows: 1) short academic scientific articles 2) popular articles on Arctic specific topics 3) project summary reports 4) conference and workshop review / summary reports 5) reports of field studies etc.

The publication is non-peer reviewed, but considered as scientific. It is an open access publication. The ideal length of the contribution should be between 500 and 3000 words. However, we will also welcome longer pieces.

Send your contributions to Marcin Dymet at marcin.dymet@ulapland.fi, and copy to Kamrul Hossain at khossain@ulapland.fi.

Deadline: 15 November 2020.