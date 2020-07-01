UArctic and Korea Maritime Institute (KMI) are pleased to announce an opportunity for 40 students from UArctic member institutions located in the 8 Arctic States to participate in the 6th Korea Arctic Academy online course together with 10 students from Korean universities.

Due to the extraordinary situation caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and after careful consultation with KMI and UArctic, KMI have made the regretful decision to call off the physical gathering of the Korea Arctic Academy in Busan and replace it by an online course. This online course will be available for a period of 8 weeks between 9 September and 30 October 2020.

KMI plans to organize next year’s Korea Arctic Academy in Busan again and has the privilege to announce that the best students who complete the online course of the 6th Korea Arctic Academy will be preselected to attend the 7th Korea Arctic Academy in 2021.

The Program will include online lectures on Arctic issues (given by international and Korean experts from Arctic related organizations and research institutions in Korea.

The online course has a scope of 5 ECTS credits and a certificate of completion will be co-issued by UArctic and KMI to participants who have successfully completed the program.

Please submit a CV (should include email address), a motivation letter (approx. 600 words/1 page) and an authorized letter of recommendation from your home institution (north2north coordinator or academic staff) in one file to isabelle.guissard@uit.no by 14 August 2020.

For students: If you are unsure of whom to contact from your home institution, please go to UArctic member profiles and click your institutional profile and the Representative on Council or north2north contacts (if your institution is involved with the north2north program).

The following eligibility criteria apply:

40 Bachelor/Master/ PhD students from UArctic member institutions in Arctic States will be selected for the program.

Students with an indigenous background will be given preference for the program during the selection process. The program is open to students of all academic backgrounds.

The student should be registered at an UArctic member institution in an Arctic State for an academic degree.

UArctic/KMI can also select other Arctic States students to achieve an appropriate composition of the group

The student should have finished their second year of Bachelor study

The student is motivated to actively participate and to enhance understanding of the Arctic and Korea

The student must have sufficient knowledge of English, both oral and written

Decisions procedure

UArctic and KMI will make the final selection of the admitted students by the end of August 2020. The selected students will be informed immediately afterwards. The students are expected to confirm their participation to the online course within one week afterwards.

If you have questions, please contact: isabelle.guissard@uit.no