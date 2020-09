The video lecture on social work towards restoration through teaching, learning and practice is produced by the UArctic Thematic Network on Social Work .

The focus is on decolonialization, and what consequences this approach has for social work education and practice. It is a thought-provoking lecture, which also challenges social work in the high north, as this is the home of several groups of indigenous peoples.

The lecture is held by Susan Young and Antonia Hendrick at University of Western Australia and Curtin University, also in Australia.

We hope the lecture can be useful for social work education all over the Arctic.

View the lecture here.