The winter school lecturers will tell about the traditional foods, agriculture in conditions of “double cold” (permafrost and low air temperatures), food security, animal breeding, food storage technologies in the North etc. The winter school will be held online via Zoom platform March 22-31, 2021.

The winter school is led by Arctic State Agrotechnological University and co-organized by Northern Forum international organization, Arctic State Institute of Culture and Arts, Churapchinskiy State Institute of Physical Education and Sports, Department of Northern Studies (NEFU).

Description: Traditional diets have transformed dramatically in the Arctic and the North. It is necessary to understand the impact of these transformations in regards to both human health and culture. Arctic food knowledge largely consists of Indigenous knowledge on collection, preservation and joint consumption of food. Knowledge of food and its sources is vital for keeping and restoring Indigenous cultures, health and well-being. We invite everyone interested to participate in the Arctic Food Knowledge Winter School.

Program overview:

Opening: March 22, 2021.

Lectures: March 22-26, 2021.

Assignment: March 26-30, 2021.

Final meeting and closing ceremony: March 31, 2021.

Credits: 2 ETCS.

Language: English; Russian with simultaneous interpretation to English.

Winter school already includes participants from: Brazil, Norway, Finland, Canada, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Vietnam, Russia.

Registration on: https://forms.gle/hPrVoNGSNt7kjusT6

Contacts: Irina Dranaeva, arctic@agatu.ru mobile phone +79248682585