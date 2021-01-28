The next Polar readings will be devoted to the issues of artistic and philosophical understanding of the Arctic and Antarctic, identifying and forming the meanings that characterize and shape our understanding of the Polar regions. Representatives of research institutes, archives, museums, libraries, state and public organizations are invited to participate.

The conference will be held on May 18-19, 2021 on the eve of Russian Polar Explorer’s Day (May 21) in St. Petersburg at the Arctic and Antarctic research Institute.

Conference topics:

The Arctic and Antarctic in fiction, painting, theater, music and film.

Philosophical understanding of the Arctic.

The art image of the Arctic depending on the time and country, the dynamics of meanings and images.

The image of the Arctic and Antarctic through the diaries and memoirs of polar explorers, scientists and travelers.

The Arctic in the art of indigenous peoples (from the stone age to the present day).

Polar regions in science fiction. Evolution of the image of “The Arctic of the future”.

Mythology of the Arctic and Antarctic.

Museum dimension of the Arctic and Antarctic.

Historical cartography of the Polar regions.

Art collections on the history of the development of the Polar regions.

Arctic and Antarctic in the media, projects to promote knowledge about the Polar regions.

The Arctic and Antarctic in journalism.

Arctic and Antarctic in philately, philocarty, faleristics and numismatics.

The Arctic and Antarctic in photography.

Discussion: pseudoscientific concepts related to the Arctic and Antarctic: the reasons for their appearance, the reasons for interest in them, and what to do about it?

Discussion: artistic image and ontology of the Arctic of the future.

The deadline for submitting applications for participation and abstracts (up to 500 words) is March 1, 2021. To learn more about the conference please visit the official web-pages.