There are still few positions available for the James J. McCarthy leadership on-line seminar for Arctic Indigenous Youth Leaders.

Training seminar for talented and emerging Arctic Indigenous leaders, in memory of Professor James J. McCarthy and his strong dedication to the Arctic will be hold on January 25 – 29, 2021.

A five day intensive virtual seminar co-taught by Indigenous leaders and science and policy experts. The seminar is a joint effort by the Arctic Initiative at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, the Association of World Reindeer Herders (WRH), the International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry (ICR), Arctic Council Indigenous Peoples Secretariat and the UArctic EALÁT Institute, building on earlier cooperation and outcomes

This five day seminar will cover topics from:

Building Resilience During Rapid Change

Indigenous Knowledge and Multiple Ways of Knowing

Finding Opportunities Through Resilience

Leading Through Crisis (such as COVID-19)

Innovating and Leading in a Changing World

Using simulations, case studies, skills-based workshops and Lavvu dialogs students will build the competence and confidence to step into leadership in their home communities and beyond.

Limited positions available. To apply please visit: click here

Download program: click here and the program available in Russian - see attached pdf.