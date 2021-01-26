The material for this perspective was generated during the EcoTech4CCU: Biotechnology for Carbon Capture and Utilization from Ecosystem Inspired Solutions workshop sponsored through The University of the Arctic (UArctic) and hosted by the Arctic Centre for Sustainable Energy (ARC) at UiT – The Arctic University of Norway on October 16–18, 2019.

The new perspective delineates next-generation biotechnologies for carbon capture for sequestration and utilization (CCSU) supported by engineering design principles derived from ecological processes inspired by three major biomes (plant-soil, deep biosphere, and marine). These are to interface with existing industrial infrastructure and, in some cases, tap into the carbon sink potential of nature. To develop ecosystem-inspired biotechnology, it is important to identify accessible control points of CO 2 and CH 4 within a given system as well as value-chain opportunities that drive innovation. In essence, natural biogeochemical carbon sinks must be supplemented with new bioengineering solutions.

The think thank was composed of authors from manifold Institutions. Among them, UiT–The Arctic University of Norway, University of Bergen and Nord University.

