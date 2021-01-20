The fourth session of the Arctic Youth Network Webinar Series will explore the biodiversity of Arctic flora and fauna as well as traditional conservation and land-use practices through youth perspectives. The webinar will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 11:00-12:00 EST/GMT-5.

9:00-10:00 Yellowknife

16:00-17:00 Reykjavik

17:00-18:00 Oslo

The session aims to showcase the Arctic as a flourishing environment and provide an understanding of the vital human dimension of Arctic conservation.

The Arctic Youth Network Webinar Series is presented with the help of Global Affairs Canada.

Speakers

Þorgerður María Þorbjarnardóttir – Egilsstaðir, Iceland, Nature conservation activist and chair of the Icelandic Youth Environmentalist Association

Nils Ándá Baer – Sámi, Jokkmokk, Sweden, Reindeer herder and Environmental Sustainable Spokesperson

Moderator

Samantha McBeth – Canada, Arctic Youth Network Representative, Biologist and Polar Educator

You can follow the webinar online as a Live Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/1uFDea9Lj

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lWq-K_rrTLal16ZOlkNl6g

