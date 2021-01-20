9:00-10:00 Yellowknife

16:00-17:00 Reykjavik

17:00-18:00 Oslo

The session aims to showcase the Arctic as a flourishing environment and provide an understanding of the vital human dimension of Arctic conservation.

The Arctic Youth Network Webinar Series is presented with the help of Global Affairs Canada.

Speakers

  • Þorgerður María Þorbjarnardóttir – Egilsstaðir, Iceland, Nature conservation activist and chair of the Icelandic Youth Environmentalist Association
  • Nils Ándá Baer – Sámi, Jokkmokk, Sweden, Reindeer herder and Environmental Sustainable Spokesperson

Moderator

  • Samantha McBeth – Canada, Arctic Youth Network Representative, Biologist and Polar Educator

You can follow the webinar online as a Live Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/1uFDea9Lj

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lWq-K_rrTLal16ZOlkNl6g

More information about Arctic Youth Network here.