The Nord University High North Center wants to recruit up to 2 professors/associate professors in the area of social science. Applications must be submitted online by the closing date of February 1st, 2021.

The positions will contribute to the strengthening of research and education related to the development of business and society in the High North.

The High North Center is involved in several educational programs, e.g. the master degree program in «Global Management», MBA with a focus on the High North, Executive MBA in Energy Management, Business Practice in Norway and Russia and in various PhD courses.

The position is located in Bodø, but the position may also involve tasks at Nord University’s other campuses.