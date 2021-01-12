UArctic is searching for motivated and enthusiastic intern for the spring 2021 who is interested in Arctic matters and willing to acquire knowledge of the Northern region; its environment, people and culture. The internship will provide an environment in which the intern can develop, enhance professional working and communication skills, as well as expand networks for the future. Apply by January 27, 2021.

The University of the Arctic (UArctic) is a cooperative network of universities, colleges, research institutes and other organizations concerned with education and research in and about the North. UArctic promotes northern voices in the globalizing world, reflecting common values and interests across all eight Arctic states and among all northern peoples and cultures. UArctic promotes cultural diversity, language plurality and gender equality while highlighting the partnership between the region’s indigenous peoples and other northerners.

UArctic is launching a call for an intern placement at the UArctic International Secretariat in spring 2021 (at the University of Lapland, Rovaniemi, Finland), The internship placement is supported by Danish Agency for Science and Higher Education. Possibility to work remotely.

For who?

The internship opportunity is open for enrolled students or recent graduates (less than one year) under UArctic's north2north member institutions in the Kingdom of Denmark:

Denmark

Aalborg University

Aarhus University

Department of Sociology, Environmental and Business Economics, University of Southern Denmark

Roskilde University

University of Copenhagen

Technical University of Denmark

University College Copenhagen

Faroe Islands

University of the Faroe Islands

Greenland

Ilisimatusarfik / University of Greenland

Perorsaanermik Ilinniarfik / College of Social Education

Greenland Institute of Natural Resources

Successful candidates should have:

excellent written and oral communication skills in English

good ICT and social media skills (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

experience in organizing and promoting events

social skills for working in international and intercultural environment

skills in photography are considered as an asset

understanding and knowledge on Arctic issues

ability to work independently, under leadership and with multiple tasks

Educational background is not the first factor in selection procedure, however understanding of Arctic issues (human, social, and environment) and University of the Arctic are considered an asset. Supervision and tutoring on the new techniques and skills will be provided by UArctic.

Internship at UArctic International Secretariat

UArctic International Secretariat

Yliopistonkatu 8

96300 Rovaniemi

Finland

Contact: Manager of International Projects Pirkko Pulkkanen (secretariat(at)uarctic.org)

What are the planned tasks?

writing news stories about events and activities in the Arctic

assisting with promoting UArctic, in particular related to Danish, Greenlandic and Faroese member institutions

maintaining UArctic’s social media feeds (Twitter, Facebook)

assisting with data analysis and updates related to UArctic members and activities

Assisting in conference/ seminar/ meeting arrangements and planning (e.g. UArctic Congress in 2021)

When? What? How?

Internship period at UArctic international Secretariat is for 5 months (1.2-30.6.2021)

Applicant is responsible of finding housing independently during the internship placement and needs to have a valid travel insurance for the duration of internship.

Grant for the one internship: 1 466€/ month plus 500€ will be given to travelling expenses.

Application deadline: Jan 27, 2021.

Required documents: Application and CV has to be sent to secretariat(at)uarctic.org