Russian State Hydrometeorological University together with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (University) invite to participate in the International Scientific and Practical Conference "ARCTIC DAYS IN ST. PETERSBURG - 2021: INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC COOPERATION IN THE ARCTIC IN THE ERA OF CLIMATE CHANGE" through the Russian-French Civil Society Forum "TriDialogue," November 25 - 26, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The purpose of the conference is to form an international interdisciplinary platform for discussing topical issues of climate change and assessing their impact on further socio-economic development and international cooperation in the Arctic. Special attention will be paying to find the ways to implement an environmentally sustainable model of development of the region.

The conference will be attended by leading scientists from Russia, France, Norway, Finland and other countries, leaders of organizations of indigenous small peoples of the North, representatives of the diplomatic corps and relevant state authorities, as well as professional associations that are engaged in research in the Arctic region and are focused on the development of economic and scientific cooperation in the Arctic.

KEY DATES:

September 7, 2021 – First information letter

– First information letter September 7, 2021 – start of applications and theses registration by the official conference e-mail arcticdays2021@rshu.ru.)

– start of applications and theses registration by the official conference e-mail arcticdays2021@rshu.ru.) October 6, 2021 – Second information letter

– Second information letter November 1, 2021 – End of registration and reception of abstracts of reports

– End of registration and reception of abstracts of reports November, 2021 – establishment of the Conference Program

November 25-26, 2021 – Conference holding

VENUE:

- Russian National Library (Russia, St. Petersburg, Moscow ave., 165, k.2); November 25, 2021 - 9:00-13:30 (Moscow time).

- Russian State Hydrometeorological University (RSHU), (Russia, St. Petersburg, Rizhsky ave., 11); November 26, 2021 - 10:00-15:50 (Moscow time).

THEMATIC SECTIONS AND THEIR MAIN AREAS OF WORK

During the conference, it is planning to highlight a wide range of issues affecting the development of the Arctic region:

1. Plenary session (hearing of reports on the main topics of the conference)

2. Round table number 1. Climate change and sustainable development in the Arctic region

3. Round table number 2. Changing the gas and aerosol composition of the Arctic atmosphere in a changing climate

4. Round table number 3. Ecosystems of the Arctic region in the face of global change

5. Round table number 4. Socio-economic aspects of Arctic development

RULES OF THE CONFERENCE

Following the conference, the organizing committee plans to publish an electronic collection of articles made on the material of the reports, which will be included in the RSCI database. Certificates of participants will be issued and represented to the conference participants.

The working language of the conference is ENGLISH, RUSSIAN.

Participation is FREE.

Applications for participation with a report will be accepted ONLY via the official conference mail arcticdays2021@rshu.ru in accordance with the conference rules (example you can find on «Information letter»).

More detailed information can be found in the Information Letter.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Department of Science, Technology and Innovation of RSHU (DNTI)

Tel.: +7(812) 633-01-97

Tel.: +7(812) 633-01-89

arcticdays2021@rshu.ru

Information Letter Conference (english)