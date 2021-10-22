HSE University is pleased to announce a call for proposals to take part in the 23 rd International Academic Conference on Economic and Social Development.

Following the decision of the University’s Academic Council, starting from 2022, the Conference will be called the Yasin Conference in honour of Evgeny Yasin, the Honorary Academic Supervisor of HSE University, who launched the Conference, which has become a major annual academic event in Russia in the social sciences (as we know it now).

The key events under the 23rd Yasin (April) International Academic Conference on Economic and Social Development will take place in Moscow from April 4 until April 8, 2022.

The Conference programme includes Arctic Research (Special Session) - Session Head Professor Fuad Aleskerov, a member of the UArctic TN on Arctic Economic Science.

Please see more Conference topics here.

HSE University is glad to announce that online registration as individual session speaker has started. Participants are invited to submit extended abstracts of their research papers for presentation at the Conference sessions. Submissions will be accepted till November 15, 2021.

Detailed information is available here.