We invite you to take part in the International conference “Yamal humanitarian readings. Human in the Arctic”, that will take place on November, 17-18, 2021 in Salekhard, Yamal-Nenets autonomous district.

Event organizer: Arctic Research Center supported by the Department for External Relations of the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district

Conference contains of a plenary and panel sessions (virtually for foreign participants) on the following scientific issues:

Arctic town/settlement in the view of historical and sociocultural researches. Mythology of an Arctic town. Visual codes of urban environment. Social, pedagogical and psychological researches in the Arctic. The problems of cultural heritage preservation and the results of studying of classical and modern ethnography of the Arctic people. Perspectives of native languages development in a multicultural society Folklore in a modern informational and cultural society. Cultural and linguistic situation in the regions of the North, Siberia and Far East: main aspects and development trends. Migrants/nomands: human adaptation in the Arctic. Digital humanities in arctic researches. Arctic art: art environment and artistic language.

In the format of roundtable participants are going to discuss the problem of “Arctic Youth: integration practice”

Working languages of the Conference: Russian, English

Speaking time – 15 minutes

Application form.

For further details, please contact Olga Kholyavko, Deputy head of the unit on sustainable development of the Arctic, Department for External Relations of the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district, OVHoliavko@yanao.ru, +79615625025

Application deadline - November, 1.