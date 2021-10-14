Event organizer: Arctic Research Center supported by the Department for External Relations of the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district
Conference contains of a plenary and panel sessions (virtually for foreign participants) on the following scientific issues:
- Arctic town/settlement in the view of historical and sociocultural researches.
- Mythology of an Arctic town. Visual codes of urban environment.
- Social, pedagogical and psychological researches in the Arctic.
- The problems of cultural heritage preservation and the results of studying of classical and modern ethnography of the Arctic people.
- Perspectives of native languages development in a multicultural society
- Folklore in a modern informational and cultural society.
- Cultural and linguistic situation in the regions of the North, Siberia and Far East: main aspects and development trends.
- Migrants/nomands: human adaptation in the Arctic.
- Digital humanities in arctic researches.
- Arctic art: art environment and artistic language.
In the format of roundtable participants are going to discuss the problem of “Arctic Youth: integration practice”
Working languages of the Conference: Russian, English
Speaking time – 15 minutes
For further details, please contact Olga Kholyavko, Deputy head of the unit on sustainable development of the Arctic, Department for External Relations of the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district, OVHoliavko@yanao.ru, +79615625025
Application deadline - November, 1.