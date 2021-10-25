On October 16, 2021, during the Arctic Circle Assembly, PhD students from Québec and UArctic universities had an opportunity to present their work through lightning talks. Jennifer Fiebig's presentation became the audience's favourite.

The students who gave presentations onsite and via pre-recorded video were:

The audience was invited to take a vote on their favourite presentation after the lightning talks were finished. Jennifer Fiebig with her presentation “Snow and Wind – A Dimension in Arctic Built Environment” became the winner. Read our interview with Jenifer about the event below.



How did it feel like to win the My Northern Project competition?

It came as a surprise. But when the audience chose my project, it showed people's concern about the built environment in the Arctic. People approached me right after the presentation, and they felt it could have been them walking through the streets in Nuuk, Greenland, fighting the cold Arctic winds. I believe the topic concerns all arctic or subarctic regions; there are a lot of similarities of current planning strategies in Arctic cities. A great feeling to fascinate also many local people the way I'm intrigued to investigate snow and wind in arctic building planning. Thank you also for your personal stories and experience living in the Arctic.

What did you think of the other's presentation of their projects at the Arctic Circle Assembly?

I felt inspired by the creative initiative the candidates took to explain their projects. A variety of presentations and techniques; I wrote them down in my notebook J All of the projects are relevant for the future in the Arctic.

Tell us about your experience of the event at the Arctic Circle Assembly; what was it like presenting your project?

It was my first time at the Arctic Circle Assembly and in Reykjavik. Presenting in front of a very diverse group of people made me a bit nervous. But it turned out to be excellent to learn from each other's experience and knowledge in all Arctic research projects. Very exciting how the future of the Arctic will look like and what we can do to collaborate for common goals in the Arctic regions. The event was a fantastic experience, and I hope to participate again.

Jennifer Fiebig, PhD student in Civil Engineering and Architecture M.A. at the Technical University Denmark, Denmark