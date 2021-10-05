News:
- Join the Atmospheric and Climate Competence Center (ACCC) Impact Week on 7-10 December 2021
- Russia’s first CARBON POLYGON: Potential for Collaboration with the PEEX
- Prof. Kulmala has been appointed as Deputy Director of CBAS
- Building the Finnish-Russian Earth System Research Network (PEEX-FRESReN)
- Thessaloniki Sustainability Summit 2021
- PEEX has signed the new MoU with Perm State University
Blog:
- Aerosol Complex of Moscow State University for developing air quality infrastructure in Moscow megacity
- SIOS Innovation Award 2021
- Hot weather in European part of Russia brings the biggest black carbon pollution into the Arctic
- Helsinki and Nanjing Universities collaboration
- 1st International Forum on Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals
- EMME-CARE news
- Regional Atmospheric Transport due to Accidental Wildfires in the Chernobyl Zone
- Horizon 2020 CRiceS - First Steps
- ACTRIS: Discover TransNational Access Program to Research Facilities
- Open Professor or Assistant/Associate professor position in atmospheric sciences and applied mathematics
Upcoming conferences:
- The 3rd online biennial ICOS Nordic symposium on 23.-25.11.2021 online
PEEX special issues articles
Big Earth Data Special Issue articles
Education:
- Autumn School 2021 - Analysis of Atmosphere-Surface Interactions and Feedbacks
- Climate Services: Science and Education
- ClimEd 2nd Online Training
Read the newsletter here.