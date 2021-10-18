Nord University
Through research, education and social engagement, Nord University contributes to the creation of a sustainable future.
In cooperation with society, business and industry in Northern and Central Norway, our 11,500 students and 1,350 staff promote innovative solutions and knowledge-based practice, both locally and internationally.
Nord University has four strategic focus areas: blue and green growth, sustainable innovation and entrepreneurship, societal security, and health, welfare and education.
Nord University Business School (HHN) educates the economists, managers and innovators of tomorrow. The Business School provides relevant education and research holding international level through its close cooperation with business, public management and society. The Faculty offers a PhD in Business. Nord University Business School has 2,800 students and 230 employees. The professional community is organised into the following divisions: Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Market, Organisation and Management; Economic Analysis and Accounting, and Traffic.
The High North Center, which is an international center at Nord University Business School, was established in 2007 as a knowledge and competence center linked to business and society development in the High North (Arctic). The center has developed close cooperation with many institutions both in Norway and countries such as Russia, Ukraine, China, the Nordic countries, the USA, and Canada.
Through research, education and dialogue, the High North Center will contribute to the development and dissemination of knowledge about the opportunities for value creation in the High North. This is developed in collaboration with business, goverment and academic institutions. A total of 25-30 people are connected to the High North Center in full- or part-time positions and through various projects.
About the position
The High North Center wants to recruit an associate professor in the area of social science.
The positions will contribute to the strengthening of research and education related to the development of business and society in the High North.
The High North Center is involved in several educational programs, e.g. the master degree program in «Global Magement», MBA with a focus on the High North, Executive MBA in Energy Management, Business Practice in Norway and Russia and in various PhD courses.
The position is located in Bodø, but the position may also involve tasks at Nord University’s other campuses.
Duties and responsibilities
- Research, teaching and dissemination of knowledge
- Supervision of master's and doctoral students
- Further development of existing educational programs and development of new study offers related to business and society development in the High North
- Contribute to the development of major research projects and applications for external funding
- Initiate new and further develop exitsting research collaboration with national and international partners related to the High North.
Qualification requirements
Associate Professor:
- For employment as an associate professor (research-oriented førsteamanuensis in the Norwegian system), a Norwegian doctoral degree is required, within the relevant field of study or an equivalent doctoral degree from abroad that is accepted as a Norwegian equivalent, or competence at a similar level documented by academic publication of the same scope and quality.
- Applicants must provide documentary proof to show that they possess basic skills in planning, implementation, evaluation and development of teaching and supervision. New supplementary provisions on professional educational competence came into force on 1 September 2019. For further information please refer to Nord University’s website. Any applicants who are unable to provide documentary proof of adequate professional educational competence when employed must acquire such competence over the course of a two-year period. Nord University offers a course on University Pedagogy which covers this requirement.
- Good oral and written presentation skills in English and Norwegian (or possibly another Scandinavian language). For employment in a permanent position, applicants must be able to teach in Norwegian/Scandinavian language. Temporary employment for two years can be considered in order to obtain ability to teach in Norwegian/Scandinavian language.
Qualified applicants will be ranked according to the following criteria:
- Previous relevant research in High North-related topics
- Publications during the last five years
- Experience with international research networks and externally funded projects
- Experience from teaching and supervision at bachelor and master's level in higher education
- Pedagogical skills, including th use of digital tools
- Relevant professional practice
- Good skills in communication and collaboration with students and colleagues
- Individual qualities that can contribute positively to the work environment.
Nord University offer:
The position is compensated according to government regulations, LPL 17.510, code 1011 Associate Professor. Salary by agreement.
- Advantages within the Government Pension Fund for borrowing, insurance and pension.
- Creative and collegial working environment
- A workplace with steady progressive development
- Flexible working hours
- Active university sports team
General information
The person who is appointed must abide by the applicable laws, agreements, and directives. The responsibilities and duties associated with the position may change with future reorganization at Nord University.
The public sector workforce is expected to reflect the diversity of the population in general. Nord University therefore encourages qualified candidates with disabilities, gaps in their CV, immigrant backgrounds or different life experience to apply for the position. Nord University practices moderate allocation according to gender quotas in accordance with the Basic Agreement for State Employees.
If applicants indicate that they have disabilities or gaps in their CV, their details may be used anonymously for the purposes of governmental annual review.
Contact information
Further information about the position can be obtained by contacting :
- Director at the High North Center, professor Frode Mellemvik, frode.mellemvik@nord.no, +47 91560270
- Research coordinator at the High North Center, professor Anatoli Bourmistrov, anatoli.bourmistrov@nord.no, +47 90956042
Application
Applications must be submitted online by the closing date of November 16th 2021.
The electronic application must contain:
- Cover letter
- Complete CV summarizing education, positions held, teaching and research experience, publications, administrative experience and other qualifying activities
- Copies of diplomas, transcripts and certificates
- Complete copies of up to 15 of the most relevant publications / academic works that the applicant wishes to be considered, along with a list of those submitted. The list should include five publications that the applicant believes to be most important, along with the reasons why. The doctoral dissertation should be included.
- Documentation of other activities which the applicant considers relevant to the position and desires to be considered in the assessment.
- Contact information for 2-3 referees
All documentation to be considered is to be uploaded as attachments to the application.
Complete documentation in electronic form must be submitted by the closing date for applications.
After the application period has expired a list of applicants will be published. Note that, in special cases, the identity of particular applicants to a position may be made public even when that applicant has requested that their application be processed confidentially. Applicants requesting an exemption from publication of their identity must explain their reasons for doing so in their application. In this case, advance notice will be given in the event of a decision to make any information about the applicant public.
