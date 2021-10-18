The High North Center wants to recruit an associate professor in the area of social science.

Nord University

Through research, education and social engagement, Nord University contributes to the creation of a sustainable future.

In cooperation with society, business and industry in Northern and Central Norway, our 11,500 students and 1,350 staff promote innovative solutions and knowledge-based practice, both locally and internationally.

Nord University has four strategic focus areas: blue and green growth, sustainable innovation and entrepreneurship, societal security, and health, welfare and education.

Nord University Business School (HHN) educates the economists, managers and innovators of tomorrow. The Business School provides relevant education and research holding international level through its close cooperation with business, public management and society. The Faculty offers a PhD in Business. Nord University Business School has 2,800 students and 230 employees. The professional community is organised into the following divisions: Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Market, Organisation and Management; Economic Analysis and Accounting, and Traffic.

The High North Center, which is an international center at Nord University Business School, was established in 2007 as a knowledge and competence center linked to business and society development in the High North (Arctic). The center has developed close cooperation with many institutions both in Norway and countries such as Russia, Ukraine, China, the Nordic countries, the USA, and Canada.

Through research, education and dialogue, the High North Center will contribute to the development and dissemination of knowledge about the opportunities for value creation in the High North. This is developed in collaboration with business, goverment and academic institutions. A total of 25-30 people are connected to the High North Center in full- or part-time positions and through various projects.

About the position